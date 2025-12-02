Gophers women’s basketball dominates at home against Samford

The Gophers women’s basketball team went into Monday’s game against Samford unbeaten at Williams Arena and ranked fifth in the nation in scoring defense.
The Gophers improved on both with a 77-40 victory over the Bulldogs.
The Gophers (6-2), who entered the day giving up only 48.6 points per game, gave up only nine first-half points in improving to 5-0 at home.
Sophie Hart scored a season-high 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Gophers. Tori McKinney, who had sat out the Gophers’ previous two games while in concussion protocol, returned to the lineup to record 13 points, four assists and four steals.
The Gophers led by 26 at halftime and by as many as 42 points in the fourth quarter. For the game, the Gophers shot 47.2% (34-of-72) from the floor and had a 53-27 rebound advantage.
Samford shot 24% (12-of-50) and committed 16 turnovers. Avary Brewer scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-6). Briana Rivera, who went into the game leading Division I with 40 made three-pointers, was 2-of-6 on threes and scored nine points.
The Gophers opened and closed the first half with big runs. The Gophers started the game with a 16-0 run before the Bulldogs got a three-pointer by Rivera.
The Gophers took an 18-3 lead into the second quarter and led 23-9 with 6:39 remaining in the first half before finishing the first half with a 12-0 run to open a 35-9 advantage at halftime.