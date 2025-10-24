Ex-Minneapolis chamber president resigns from Mounds View school board amid embezzlement charges

Weinhagen’s resignation comes a day after the 42-year-old appeared in federal court on charges that he embezzled more than $200,000 from the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce while working as its CEO. He left the chamber in financial straits and rattled trust within the community: Charges unveiled that Weinhagen took back $30,000 that the chamber donated to Crime Stoppers to help arrest suspects in the shootings that killed two children and critically injured one in 2021, for his personal expenses.