The abrupt departure of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber’s chief executive, Jonathan Weinhagen, followed an internal investigation into the organization’s finances and governance.
Business
Minneapolis chamber faces $500K shortfall; CEO left after internal financial investigation
Jonathan Weinhagen’s abrupt departure from the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce in June was precipitated by the special investigation.
Now, the regional chamber of commerce told the Star Tribune it is grappling with a $500,000 projected deficit, leading it to lay off five staff members this week.
At the time of Weinhagen’s sudden resignation on June 27, the chamber declined to elaborate on the reason for his departure.
On Thursday, the chamber said his resignation came on the heels of an independent review of its finances.
The chamber leadership informed the full board of its deficit on Monday and its members on Thursday.
A source told the Star Tribune that law enforcement authorities have been notified.
Financial shortfall
In April, a “special committee” of the regional chamber’s board started investigating “financial and governance controls.” The committee hired the high-powered law firm Jones Day to conduct an independent review.
In June, Jones Day presented its findings to the chamber’s special committee — and following the meeting, Weinhagen resigned, according to the chamber’s communication, which was sent by its chair, Darrel German, and its interim director, John Stanoch.
Stanoch and German declined to comment further.
Weinhagen, who had led the Minneapolis Regional Chamber since 2016, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. He previously worked at the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce and has been a Mounds View Public Schools board member for 10 years.
The Minneapolis Regional Chamber, which advocates and lobbies for the local business community, has 2,300 members throughout the 13-county Twin Cities metro area.
In the letter to members, the chamber said reviews of its finances and “controls” are ongoing. It also said it is addressing the $500,000 deficit by trying to generate more revenue and “closely managing its expenses.” The layoffs are a result of the latter.
“This was a difficult decision and driven solely by our immediate need to address the deficit,” the letter said.
The Minneapolis Regional Chamber had revenue of $3.66 million and expenses of $3.64 million in 2022, according to a filing with the Internal Revenue Service. More recent filings were not publicly available.
The chamber’s revenue comes from several sources. In 2022, it received $696,000 in grants and contributions, including $155,687 in government grants, the IRS form said. It took in $1.3 million in dues from its members.
On the expense side, the chamber gave out $155,000 in grants and spent $2.17 million on salaries and wages in 2022.
Weinhagen was paid $260,600 in 2022 and received another $27,489 of “other” compensation from the chamber and its related organizations.
Breanna Schafer, a Target executive and chamber board member, is leading the organization’s search for a new CEO.
Star Tribune reporters Rochelle Olson and Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.
More from Business
Jonathan Weinhagen’s abrupt departure from the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce in June was precipitated by the special investigation.