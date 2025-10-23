Charges: Ex-CEO of Minneapolis Regional Chamber embezzled more than $200,000

The ex-president of Minneapolis’ Regional Chamber of Commerce who abruptly departed last year following an internal financial investigation now faces charges that he embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization and used the money for personal expenses.
Jonathan Weinhagen, 42, appeared in federal court Thursday in connection with the five-count fraud indictment alleging he “abused his position” at the company to carry out the fraud scheme, which involved pouring stolen money into a fictitious consulting company he created under an alias.
Weinhagen, who led the chamber beginning in 2016, resigned suddenly in June 2024 after an internal investigation was launched into the organization’s finances — the exact details of which were murky at the time. The probe later revealed that $290,000 was missing.
The indictment illustrates an elaborate fraud plot orchestrated by Weinhagen that began in December 2019 and lasted through June 2024, the same month he departed the organization.
In the U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Weinhagen was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. His next court appearance has yet to be scheduled. Court records indicate he intends to hire Joseph Dixon as his attorney. The Minnesota Star Tribune left a message for Dixon.
The charges allege Weinhagen stole more than $200,000 from the chamber by entering into contracts with a consulting company he made up, Synergy Partners, and by using an alias, “James Sullivan.” Prosecutors in court records said Weinhagen steered money from the contracts into a bank account he opened under the faux company’s name and used the funds for personal expenses. The indictment also accuses Weinhagen of using a Chamber of Commerce credit card toward a first-class flight and a two-bedroom, ocean-front room in Hawaii for a family vacation that he later falsely documented was a “personal expenditure” for chamber business.
Asked about the accusations, a public relations firm representing the chamber responded that the organization is aware of the criminal charges and “will continue to cooperate with the Department of Justice’s investigation and prosecution.”
The indictment said Weinhagen tried to hide the embezzlement by diverting donations from Chamber of Commerce business members to repay the money he took through a line of credit he opened through the organization.