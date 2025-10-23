Charges: Ex-CEO of Minneapolis Regional Chamber embezzled more than $200,000

The charges allege Weinhagen stole more than $200,000 from the chamber by entering into contracts with a consulting company he made up, Synergy Partners, and by using an alias, “James Sullivan.” Prosecutors in court records said Weinhagen steered money from the contracts into a bank account he opened under the faux company’s name and used the funds for personal expenses. The indictment also accuses Weinhagen of using a Chamber of Commerce credit card toward a first-class flight and a two-bedroom, ocean-front room in Hawaii for a family vacation that he later falsely documented was a “personal expenditure” for chamber business.