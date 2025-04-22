With inquiry of former CEO, Minneapolis chamber of commerce looks to merge with St. Paul counterpart

The St. Paul and Minneapolis area chambers of commerce have discussed merging before, but never as seriously as now.
The discussions come after a grim year for the Minneapolis Regional chamber. Its CEO abruptly departed after an internal investigation discovered the apparent disappearance of about $290,000. An ensuing budget shortfall led to layoffs.
Those woes are a catalyst to merger talks, though not the only one. The two chambers of commerce — like their counterparts nationwide — are coping with stagnant membership, financial pressures and questions about their relevancy.
“This is a pivotal moment,” said B Kyle, CEO of the St. Paul Area Chamber and a board member of the national Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
“Chambers nationally are a mature sector, and the trajectory forward is flat,” Kyle said. “There is a necessity to assure that we are relevant and impactful going forward.”
Combining the St. Paul and Minneapolis chambers could save money and provide a unified business voice for the Twin Cities, which some say has long been lacking.
Conversely, the concerns of one city could get eclipsed by the other if a merger soured.
The heads of both chambers said some of their members are quite interested in a merger — and some are skeptical.