The Minneapolis Regional Chamber has appointed Mike Logan — a self-employed public relations professional who previously ran the nonprofit that organizes the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon — to serve as its interim president for one year.
Minneapolis Regional Chamber taps veteran PR, nonprofit professional as interim director
Mike Logan, who now runs a consultancy, was head of the nonprofit in charge of the Twin Cities marathon. The Chamber’s former CEO, Jonathan Weinhagen, abruptly resigned in June.
Jonathan Weinhagen, previous CEO of the organization, abruptly resigned in June. It later surfaced that he left after an internal investigation uncovered a $500,000 deficit. Last month, the chamber laid off five staffers because of its financial issues.
At the time, John Stanoch — a former board chair who also served as interim before Weinhagen replaced him — again stepped in as interim after Weinhagen’s departure.
“This long-term interim appointment will allow adequate time to address our financial and organizational issues before proceeding with the hiring of a permanent leader,” Stanoch and board chair Darrel German said in a statement.
A representative of the chamber declined to comment for Logan, Stanoch and German.
Logan, who will start with the chamber on Oct. 1, was president and CEO of Twin Cities in Motion, a nonprofit that produces the marathon and other running events. He previously worked at Target in various roles for a decade before leaving as director of civic affairs.
Joe Nuñez, an attorney with Minneapolis-based Vantage Law Group, worked with Logan at Target.
“In my experience with Mike, he was a respectful advocate for the company’s positions,” Nuñez said. “He was thoughtful, organized, thorough.”
On a 3-2 vote, the state Public Utilities Commission picked a route that is farther from an area sacred to many tribes than Magellan Pipeline Company wanted.