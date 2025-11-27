He chases semitrucks so food can be ‘rescued,’ not dumped along the route

MANKATO – Tom Polich’s phone rang at 8:30 a.m. with a tip: A ton and a half of chicken thighs was about to get thrown out.
The meat from Tyson Foods was fresh, and the temperature was perfect. But there had been a paperwork mix-up, and now there was a truck driver on a tight schedule who needed her trailer empty before she could leave Mankato and get to her next job. Her only choice was the landfill — or food rescuers like Polich who want that food in the hands of people in need.
Polich sprang into action, racing to Mankato and calling the truck driver to line up a drop-off at a local time and place.
That morning he contacted a network of food shelves and volunteers. They met the truck driver at the Wooden Spoon bakery in Mankato, and they helped Polich unload 3,000 pounds of chicken into a walk-in cooler to be turned into soup that will feed people at youth shelters and the Salvation Army throughout the winter.
“Literally nothing wrong with the chicken,” Polich recalled. “If Tyson wouldn’t have reached out to us or if they wouldn’t have been able to find a spot within those couple of hours, probably would’ve ended up in a landfill.”
Polich is in his first year as a regional food rescue coordinator with the Region Nine Development Commission. It’s a job created to help prevent rejected groceries from trucks crossing the country from ending up in landfills and instead redirect them to local food shelves.
A 15-year veteran of the food industry, he calls himself an “air traffic controller,” trying to get the food where it needs to go as quickly as possible.
Though snagging food from trucks might be an unusual way to collect, it’s a task that’s increasingly important, with hunger and food insecurity rising throughout the state. Last year, Minnesota food shelves saw a record of nearly 9 million visits, and demand is rising as costs at grocery stores stay high.