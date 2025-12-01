Former Minneapolis Chamber CEO pleads guilty to mail fraud in embezzlement case

The former CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce pleaded guilty Monday to one count of mail fraud in U.S. District Court in St. Paul in connection with an elaborate scheme involving the embezzlement of over $200,000.
As a result, Jonathan Weinhagan, 42, faces between 27 and 33 months in prison, a fine between $10,000 and $95,000 and restitution paments of $213,200.
Federal prosecutors said Weinhagen stole over $200,000 from the Minneapolis chamber over five years that hobbled the organization financially.
In October, federal prosecutors charged him with five counts of fraud in a case featuring a fictional company, a fake obituary and the alleged looting of a $30,000 chamber donation to a Crime Stoppers reward fund.
In entering the plea in front of U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Brasel, Weinhagen acknowledged all of the indictment’s allegations. He did not say anything in court about his motivations and declined to comment to reporters after the hearing.
The mail fraud count was in connection with his theft of the $30,000 that had been directed to Crime Stoppers.
Weinhagen will have a sentencing hearing at a later date.
For restitution, Weinhagen agreed to pay $153,000 going to the chamber.