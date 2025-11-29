Former Minneapolis Chamber CEO’s downfall ‘could make a TV movie’

A rising star, Jonathan Weinhagen flourished at St. Paul’s chamber of commerce before landing the top job at Minneapolis’ chamber when he was only 33.
Now, he may end up in prison.
Weinhagen is expected Monday to enter a guilty plea, accused of embezzling over $200,000 from the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce in an elaborate scheme that financially hobbled the organization.
The federal charges against Weinhagen, levied in October, stunned many who’d worked with him over the years in the chamber of commerce world.
“When I first heard about it, it was like ‘Good god, what?’” said Scott Burns, who worked with Weinhagen when he was on the St. Paul chamber’s board.
“I can’t piece it together,” said Burns, an entrepreneur who currently is on the Minnesota Star Tribune’s board of directors. “You could make a TV movie out of it.”
Federal prosecutors charged Weinhagen, now 42, with five counts of fraud in a case featuring a fictional company, a fake obituary and the alleged looting of a $30,000 chamber donation to a Crime Stoppers reward fund.
Weinhagen rose from working at his family’s St. Paul auto repair shop to an executive position with the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce and then in 2016 to the Minneapolis CEO job.