Met Council audit finds ‘high risk’ that nonprofit misused federal funds

A Metropolitan Council audit spurred by the resignation of Minneapolis Regional Chamber CEO Jonathan Weinhagen found a “high risk” that a chamber subsidiary misused federal grants to promote transit, biking and walking.
The audit found a litany of financial problems at Move Minneapolis, a nonprofit subsidiary of the chamber that offers commuter resources. They include “a pervasive lack of documentation, complex and opaque financial relationships, fungibility, and evidence of fraudulent practices.”
The audit report, which also found problems with Met Council processes, raises questions about whether federal funds granted to Move Minneapolis were caught up in alleged embezzlement by Weinhagen.
Weinhagen appeared in federal court in October, indicted on five counts of fraud. The charges allege he embezzled more than $200,000 by contracting with a fictitious consulting company he created using an alias. He allegedly stole money the chamber donated as a reward for information in 2021 shootings that killed three young children in Minneapolis within weeks.
Weinhagen has yet to enter a plea. An arraignment set for last week was pushed back.
In a written response to the audit dated Oct. 31, Move Minneapolis Executive Director Tiffany Orth and Chamber CEO Mike Logan acknowledged the seriousness of the findings. They said an internal investigation preceding Weinhagen’s resignation found no “diversion of funds” from Move Minneapolis, and outlined steps the organizations are taking to strengthen financial controls.
The Met Council audit called the chamber’s internal investigation “limited.”
The audit also found the Met Council’s process for awarding federal grants for promoting alternative transit lacks competition and that, in administering them, it lacks sufficient oversight.