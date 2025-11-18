News & Politics

Met Council audit finds ‘high risk’ that nonprofit misused federal funds

The Met Council audit of Move Minneapolis came after Jonathan Weinhagen resigned as CEO of its parent organization, the Minneapolis Regional Chamber.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2025 at 6:08PM
The audit report, which also found problems with Met Council processes, raises questions about whether federal funds granted to Move Minneapolis to promote transit, biking and walking were caught up in alleged embezzlement by Jonathan Weinhagen. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Metropolitan Council audit spurred by the resignation of Minneapolis Regional Chamber CEO Jonathan Weinhagen found a “high risk” that a chamber subsidiary misused federal grants to promote transit, biking and walking.

The audit found a litany of financial problems at Move Minneapolis, a nonprofit subsidiary of the chamber that offers commuter resources. They include “a pervasive lack of documentation, complex and opaque financial relationships, fungibility, and evidence of fraudulent practices.”

The audit report, which also found problems with Met Council processes, raises questions about whether federal funds granted to Move Minneapolis were caught up in alleged embezzlement by Weinhagen.

Weinhagen appeared in federal court in October, indicted on five counts of fraud. The charges allege he embezzled more than $200,000 by contracting with a fictitious consulting company he created using an alias. He allegedly stole money the chamber donated as a reward for information in 2021 shootings that killed three young children in Minneapolis within weeks.

Weinhagen has yet to enter a plea. An arraignment set for last week was pushed back.

In a written response to the audit dated Oct. 31, Move Minneapolis Executive Director Tiffany Orth and Chamber CEO Mike Logan acknowledged the seriousness of the findings. They said an internal investigation preceding Weinhagen’s resignation found no “diversion of funds” from Move Minneapolis, and outlined steps the organizations are taking to strengthen financial controls.

The Met Council audit called the chamber’s internal investigation “limited.”

The audit also found the Met Council’s process for awarding federal grants for promoting alternative transit lacks competition and that, in administering them, it lacks sufficient oversight.

“Recognizing that weak controls in this situation lead to tangible losses reinforces why basic oversight controls are not only important for compliance but help mitigate risk,” the report said.

Auditors recommended that the Met Council restructure its program for managing the federal funding, including better oversight of grants and payment monitoring. Staff agreed to carry out reforms and seek repayment of any misspent funds.

The Met Council is withholding $480,000 from Move Minneapolis as it investigates further, and said it may end its more than three-decade relationship with the nonprofit, pending the outcome.

Related Coverage

IRS documents show Move Minneapolis reported $546,000 in revenue in 2023, largely from federal grants allocated by the Met Council. Its website lists three staff members.

The Met Council will discuss the report at an audit committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not the first time Move Minneapolis has come under financial scrutiny. Former CEO Dan MacLaughlin was fired in 2016 after a city of Minneapolis audit found the organization negotiated with vendors for discounts, then billed its federal grant for the full amount. The audit also found files deleted from a key computer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sarah Nelson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s built environment reporter.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

World

Trump refutes US intelligence that Saudi prince was likely aware of 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi

card image
Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed U.S. intelligence findings that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman likely had some culpability in the 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi as Trump warmly welcomed the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia on his first White House visit in seven years.

News & Politics

Met Council audit finds ‘high risk’ that nonprofit misused federal funds

card image

St. Paul

Federal agents confronted by protesters during operation at St. Paul paper distributor

card image