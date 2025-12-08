Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Responding to reporters’ questions about a second strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat that killed two survivors, Secretary of Defense (and Forest Lake native) Pete Hegseth said: “I did not personally see survivors. The thing was on fire. It exploded, there’s fire, there’s smoke.
“This is called the fog of war.”
Congress can and must clear the fog. The fog about the second strike, which many military experts and lawmakers say may be a war crime; about the unprecedented campaign to strike such vessels in the first place instead of the longstanding protocol of having the U.S. Coast Guard intercept them to determine whether the craft have contraband; and most profoundly about the deployment of assets that suggests possible military action against Venezuela.
A bipartisan, bicameral hearing held on Capitol Hill on Thursday was behind closed doors. But lawmakers provided a window into what they saw, creating the latest example of Washington’s “Rashomon” effect (from the seminal 1950 film by Akira Kurosawa) of different interpretations of the same event.
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said he saw the survivors “trying to flip a boat loaded with drugs bound for the United States back over so they could stay in the fight.” The strike, he added, was “righteous.”
Conversely, Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes, a Democrat, said that “what I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve ever seen in my time of public service. You have two individuals in clear distress, without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel who were killed by the United States.”