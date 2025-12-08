“In recent decades, partisan divisions have affected congressional oversight and policymaking on matters of war (in addition to domestic policymaking),” said Pearson. “When Congress is controlled by the president’s party, committee chairs and party leaders typically support the executive in matters of war and foreign policy. (By contrast, when Congress is controlled by the out party, committee chairs and party leaders are likely to challenge the president and increase oversight). That makes it notable that Republican committee chairs are joining Democratic committee leaders pressing for answers from the administration. That said, Democrats have been more critical of the Trump administration than Republicans, but it is significant that we are seeing Republican committee chairs and members ask tough questions on this issue in a Congress that has exercised very little oversight of the Trump Administration, and I expect continued congressional oversight led by Republican committee chairs on this issue.”