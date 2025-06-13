Rash: Padilla's ejection from Noem event illustrates the Rashomon effect

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
“Rashomon,” the seminal Japanese film in which the same event is recounted differently by different witnesses, was so influential it gave rise to a term describing the dynamic: the Rashomon effect. An example of this effect occurred Thursday, when America’s deep divisions were on vivid display in reaction to the coverage of California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla’s forcible removal from a news conference conducted by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
The visceral video provoked outrage from fellow senators — mostly Democratic, but some Republican.
The incident “reeks of totalitarianism,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “This is not what democracies do. Sen. Padilla was there legitimately in that building to ask questions of what’s going on in California, which everybody wants to know answers to. We don’t get answers when we ask the administration’s questions in one way or another. Sen. Padilla was exercising his duty as a senator for his constituents to try to find out what happened.”
“I’ve seen the one clip,” said Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. “It’s horrible. It is shocking at every level. It’s not the America I know.”
On X, the White House posted a video of the news conference captioned: “Democrats will stop at nothing to put criminal illegals over American citizens.”
Just like the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security took to X to try to x-out unfavorable interpretations of the event, writing that: “Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.