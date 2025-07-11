Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: As John Hoffman recovers, a shaken state begins the sad return to normalcy

Jeers to the $430,000 needed to prep Gov. Tim Walz for an appearance before a U.S. House committee. This charade says plenty about the state of our politics. Walz said in an interview Thursday that he needed the legal prep because the sworn testimony was a transparent gotcha attempt to ensnare him and the governors of New York and Illinois into perjury. Republicans now want to score political points by claiming the governor wasted money on “public relations” prep after they demanded he appear before the Republican-run House Committee for a public flogging that wasn’t at all about workable solutions on immigration. The Republicans, including three from Minnesota, need to take responsibility for their role in this circus. Will there ever come a day when House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber make an effort to treat the lawfully elected governor with the dignity that he — and the majority of voters who elected him — deserve?