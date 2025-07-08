Funeral today for state trooper who drowned in South Dakota lake

A State Patrol trooper whose 2023 rescue of a trapped fawn went viral will be remembered Tuesday morning in a service in her hometown after she drowned in late June.
The funeral service for Mollie McClure, 33, will take place at 11 a.m. at the Jackson County Central High School in Jackson, in the southwest corner of Minnesota.
McClure, a trooper working in the St. Cloud district, died while boating in South Dakota on June 29.
McClure went into the water on Waubay Lake in northeastern South Dakota and was reported missing. An initial search by emergency responders failed to find her, and concerns about weather and darkness delayed a search, officials said.
“No criminal charges have been filed … and all parties have been cooperative with the investigation,” an update from Day County Sheriff Jerred Schreur said.
A video of McClure setting a trapped fawn free went viral online in 2023. Body camera footage the patrol posted online shows McClure approaching a bawling fawn stuck in a fence near a freeway, saying, “You’re OK.”
She untangled the fawn from the fence and within 25 seconds set it free. She then lifted the fawn over the fence, reuniting it with its mother. The video has been viewed and shared hundreds of times.
The State Patrol said in a statement that McClure had “a reputation as a respected trooper, mentor and friend. Her professionalism, compassion and commitment to service left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the community.”