Greater Minnesota

Funeral today for state trooper who drowned in South Dakota lake

The service will be held in Jackson, in southwest Minnesota, where Mollie McClure graduated from high school.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 1:54PM
Mollie McClure, a Minnesota trooper in the St. Cloud district, died while boating in South Dakota on June 29.

A State Patrol trooper whose 2023 rescue of a trapped fawn went viral will be remembered Tuesday morning in a service in her hometown after she drowned in late June.

The funeral service for Mollie McClure, 33, will take place at 11 a.m. at the Jackson County Central High School in Jackson, in the southwest corner of Minnesota.

McClure, a trooper working in the St. Cloud district, died while boating in South Dakota on June 29.

McClure went into the water on Waubay Lake in northeastern South Dakota and was reported missing. An initial search by emergency responders failed to find her, and concerns about weather and darkness delayed a search, officials said.

“No criminal charges have been filed … and all parties have been cooperative with the investigation,” an update from Day County Sheriff Jerred Schreur said.

A video of McClure setting a trapped fawn free went viral online in 2023. Body camera footage the patrol posted online shows McClure approaching a bawling fawn stuck in a fence near a freeway, saying, “You’re OK.”

Video of trooper Mollie McClure’s action has been shared hundreds of times. McClure lifted the fawn over the fence reuniting it with the mother. (Matt Gillmer/Matt Gillmer)

She untangled the fawn from the fence and within 25 seconds set it free. She then lifted the fawn over the fence, reuniting it with its mother. The video has been viewed and shared hundreds of times.

The State Patrol said in a statement that McClure had “a reputation as a respected trooper, mentor and friend. Her professionalism, compassion and commitment to service left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the community.”

Her brother, fellow State Trooper Lee McClure, pinned badge #343 on her in a ceremony after she completed patrol academy in 2021.

McClure’s contributions on the force included training academy cadets, serving as a peer counselor and participating in a work group focused on increasing the number of female troopers, the statement continued.

McClure graduated from Jackson County Central High School in 2010 and then studied at the University of Minnesota, a obituary said.

She and her boyfriend, Jay Kopel, loved hunting, fishing and hiking, and their cat Oxley and dog Arrow, the obituary said.

Along with Kopel and her brother, survivors include parents Scott and Terri McClure of Sioux Valley, Minn.

about the writer

about the writer

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Man ID’d after he drowned in Tettegouche State Park waterfall on Fourth of July

card image

The 25-year-old Kansas man was with a group when he went under in deep water at Illgen Falls, Lake County authorities say.

News & Politics

Northern Minnesota crash kills 2 people in one of the vehicles

Greater Minnesota

Funeral today for state trooper who drowned in South Dakota lake

card image