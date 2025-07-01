Minnesota state trooper dies during ‘off-duty accident’ on a South Dakota lake, patrol says

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper has died during what the agency said Tuesday was an off-duty incident on a South Dakota lake.
Mollie McClure, 33, of St. Joseph joined the patrol in 2021 and was working in the St. Cloud district at the time of her death, a statement from the patrol read.
The patrol said the incident occurred on Waubay Lake in northeastern South Dakota.
Other than saying McClure died “following an off-duty accident,” the patrol released no other details about the incident including when it occurred.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has inquired with various agencies in South Dakota for further information surrounding McClure’s death.
A spokesman for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks agency said the incident occurred Sunday, but he had no other details to share.
McClure had “a reputation as a respected trooper, mentor and friend,” the patrol’s statement read. “Her professionalism, compassion and commitment to service left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the community.”
McClure’s contributions on the force included training academy cadets, serving as a peer counselor and participating in a work group focused on increasing the number of female troopers, the statement continued.