St. Cloud

Minnesota state trooper dies during ‘off-duty accident’ on a South Dakota lake, patrol says

Officials are saying little about the circumstances surrounding the trooper’s death.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 1, 2025 at 9:40PM
Minnesota state trooper Mollie McClure (Provided by the Minnesota State Patrol)

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper has died during what the agency said Tuesday was an off-duty incident on a South Dakota lake.

Mollie McClure, 33, of St. Joseph joined the patrol in 2021 and was working in the St. Cloud district at the time of her death, a statement from the patrol read.

The patrol said the incident occurred on Waubay Lake in northeastern South Dakota.

Other than saying McClure died “following an off-duty accident,” the patrol released no other details about the incident including when it occurred.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has inquired with various agencies in South Dakota for further information surrounding McClure’s death.

A spokesman for the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks agency said the incident occurred Sunday, but he had no other details to share.

McClure had “a reputation as a respected trooper, mentor and friend,” the patrol’s statement read. “Her professionalism, compassion and commitment to service left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the community.”

McClure’s contributions on the force included training academy cadets, serving as a peer counselor and participating in a work group focused on increasing the number of female troopers, the statement continued.

“Beyond her official duties, Trooper McClure’s passion for helping others was widely recognized,” the patrol noted. “In 2023, a video of her rescuing a baby deer trapped in a roadside fence went viral on YouTube. She was also a frequent and beloved presence at recruiting events, where her ability to connect with people was greatly appreciated.”

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Minnesota state trooper dies during ‘off-duty accident’ on a South Dakota lake, patrol says

card image

Officials are saying little about the circumstances surrounding the trooper’s death.

St. Cloud

Woman hit by stray bullet while running in central Minnesota

card image

St. Cloud

St. Cloud YMCA makes final fundraising push for outdoor water park

card image