Sen. John Hoffman discharged from hospital after shooting; ‘long road to recovery’ ahead

State Sen. John Hoffman has been released from the hospital into a rehabilitation facility after he and his wife, Yvette, were shot and seriously wounded in their home last month.
The family said he has a “long road to recovery ahead,” but a photo released by a spokesperson late Monday showed John Hoffman smiling and giving a thumbs up as he walked out of a hospital room with a suitcase.
The Hoffmans were injured the same night a gunman later shot and killed former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home. Vance Boelter, the suspect in the attack, also visited the homes of two other DFL lawmakers the night of the attack, according to law enforcement officials.
Early on June 14, the Hoffmans were startled awake by a loud knocking on the front door of their Champlin home by a man identifying himself as a police officer. He was wearing a hyper-realistic mask and what appeared to be a police uniform.
The Hoffmans and their daughter Hope were in the entryway as they opened the door, according to a statement they released after the shooting. John Hoffman lunged at the gunman and was shot nine times.
“As John fell, Yvette reached out to push the man and shut the door, succeeding before she was also hit eight times by gunfire,” according to their statement.
Their daughter shut and locked the door and called 911, telling the 911 operator that “Senator John Hoffman had been shot in his home.”
Yvette Hoffman was released from the hospital last month and is continuing her recovery. The family was visited in the hospital by former President Joe Biden, who was in Minnesota in June to attend the funeral for the Hortmans.