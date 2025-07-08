News & Politics

Sen. John Hoffman discharged from hospital after shooting; ‘long road to recovery’ ahead

The DFL senator was shot nine times in his home last month by a gunman who later killed former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 8, 2025 at 1:16PM
Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin speaks on the Senate Floor at the Minnesota State Capitol on April 30, 2024 in St. Paul (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

State Sen. John Hoffman has been released from the hospital into a rehabilitation facility after he and his wife, Yvette, were shot and seriously wounded in their home last month.

The family said he has a “long road to recovery ahead,” but a photo released by a spokesperson late Monday showed John Hoffman smiling and giving a thumbs up as he walked out of a hospital room with a suitcase.

State Sen. John Hoffman has been released from the hospital and moved into a rehabilitation facility, according to a spokesperson for the family. (Provided by the Hoffman family)

The Hoffmans were injured the same night a gunman later shot and killed former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home. Vance Boelter, the suspect in the attack, also visited the homes of two other DFL lawmakers the night of the attack, according to law enforcement officials.

Early on June 14, the Hoffmans were startled awake by a loud knocking on the front door of their Champlin home by a man identifying himself as a police officer. He was wearing a hyper-realistic mask and what appeared to be a police uniform.

The Hoffmans and their daughter Hope were in the entryway as they opened the door, according to a statement they released after the shooting. John Hoffman lunged at the gunman and was shot nine times.

“As John fell, Yvette reached out to push the man and shut the door, succeeding before she was also hit eight times by gunfire,” according to their statement.

Their daughter shut and locked the door and called 911, telling the 911 operator that “Senator John Hoffman had been shot in his home.”

Yvette Hoffman was released from the hospital last month and is continuing her recovery. The family was visited in the hospital by former President Joe Biden, who was in Minnesota in June to attend the funeral for the Hortmans.

Gov. Tim Walz said Monday that he saw the Hoffmans last month before the Hortmans’ funeral and John Hoffman’s “prognosis for pretty much a full recovery is really good.”

Boelter is facing charges in both state and federal court in the shootings.

Louis Krauss of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

