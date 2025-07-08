Shootings of Minnesota lawmakers lead to calls for metal detectors in Capitol building

Fletcher’s most recent letter, sent July 7, argued that a 4:40 a.m. teletype message from the State Patrol to communication centers about “suspected targeted shootings at legislative members’ homes” was too late, and that it was important to notify law enforcement groups in the greater area earlier so other departments could respond. The message was sent out a little more than two and a half hours after the Hoffmans were shot, and roughly an hour after the Hortmans were killed.