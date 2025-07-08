Shootings of Minnesota lawmakers lead to calls for metal detectors in Capitol building

The targeted shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers have sparked discussion about whether more security is necessary to ensure safety in the relatively open State Capitol building, one of the few in the country that does not use metal detectors or X-rays.
Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman were killed and Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman were seriously injured after they shot in their homes early in the morning of June 14. Suspect Vance Boelter is charged in federal court with murder and stalking for the shootings, sending law enforcement scrambling to alert other lawmakers as the manhunt ensued. The attacks also raised growing concerns about balancing lawmaker accessibility with security — particularly at the Capitol building.
DFL Rep. John Huot, who got a permit to carry a gun earlier this year after receiving threatening messages, said he thinks it’s well past time Minnesota implemented a screening process. He noted being surprised on a recent trip to Arizona’s State Capitol, seeing its security measures, and wondering why Minnesota has never had the same.
“This is ridiculous, why are we not a state that does this?” Huot said on Tuesday.
As of 2021, Minnesota’s Capitol was one of 13 in the country which did not require metal detectors or X-rays for entry, according to an analysis by the Council of State Governments, a national nonprofit. Wisconsin’s Capitol security began using handheld metal detection wands on members of the public attending a floor session last month, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Asked what timeline he hopes is used to install security checks, Huot said, “today is too late.”
“We do not want to make the international news ever again for a situation like this,” Huot said. “It’s time.”
In an interview with the Star Tribune this week, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he wants to “strike a proper balance” regarding Capitol security.