Anti-Trump ‘No Kings Day’ protests planned across Minnesota

Dozens of protests are planned Saturday across Minnesota, part of a nationwide demonstration against the Trump administration.
The so-called “No Kings Day” demonstrations coincide with President Trump’s planned military parade for the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also falls on the president’s birthday and Flag Day.
“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it. On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings," organizers wrote on the No Kings website.
In Minnesota, four progressive groups are largely responsible for organizing local demonstrations: Indivisible Twin Cities, Minnesota 50501, Women’s March Minnesota and the Minnesota AFL-CIO.
The largest demonstration is expected take place in St. Paul and will include a march from St. Paul College to the State Capitol. Thousands are expected to attend that event alone, according to Heather Friedli, an organizer with Minnesota 50501, and Lisa Erbes, an organizer with Indivisible Twin Cities.
Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and state Attorney General Keith Ellison are scheduled to address the St. Paul rally, according to organizers.
U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) asked Walz about his scheduled participation in the St. Paul rally during a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday in Washington. Walz said he couldn’t confirm his attendance but it “could be true” that he will speak.
Around 50 rallies are expected in cities across Minnesota, including Duluth, Rochester and St. Cloud.