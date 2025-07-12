Social Security pulls field office staff to answer overwhelmed phone line

The Social Security Administration is surging staff to its customer service phone operations in the latest effort to address a massive influx of calls that has overwhelmed its struggling 1-800 number.
The agency said it is temporarily reassigning about 1,000 customer service representatives from field offices to work on the swamped toll-free phone line, increasing the number of agents by 25 percent. Social Security’s new commissioner, Frank Bisignano, is attempting to reduce phone wait times after customers complained of dropped calls, the website has repeatedly crashed and thousands of workers left the agency under the cost-cutting U.S. DOGE Service.
But Jessica LaPointe, president of Council 220 of the American Federation of Government Employees, said the move will slow responses to the complex cases that the field office employees handle and be only a temporary bandage for the phone problems. The union said it has heard from workers at several offices that no longer have customer service representatives available due to the change.
“The 1-800 number — they do offer a critical role at the agency, but it’s triage, whereas customer service representatives actually clear work for the agency,” LaPointe said. “So it’s just going to create a vicious cycle of work not getting cleared, people calling for status on work that’s sitting because the claims specialists now are going to have to pick up the slack of the customer service representatives that are redeployed to the tele-service centers.”
Social Security spokesman Stephen McGraw said that the change affects 4 percent of field office staff and that it isn’t clear how long it will last.
“The agency expects that successful implementation of this initiative will accelerate the improvement in the 800 Number average speed of answer so far this year,” McGraw wrote in an email, referring to the amount of time a caller has a phone to their ear. “Beyond enhancing service on the 800 Number, this initiative supports the agency’s broader customer service strategy by enabling more flexible, real-time allocation of staff to meet the most pressing service demands.”
Social Security, which serves 73 million beneficiaries, has attempted to improve customer service in other ways as well, such as moving the phone agents’ hours to an 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. schedule — ending a more flexible system that allowed employees to work any span of eight hours between 7:30 and 5:30 p.m. But that initiative has accomplished little except to drive down morale, employees said, while disability and retirement advocates said the phone experience has worsened. Last month, the agency stopped publicly reporting the toll-free number’s call wait times and other performance metrics, which Bisignano later told lawmakers might discourage people from calling and getting help.
Through a phone system that rolled out last year, about 90 percent of callers now use a callback feature that lets them wait for a representative without staying on hold or use automated self-service options. Thirty percent of the calls require no employee intervention, McGraw said.