Social Security pulls field office staff to answer overwhelmed phone line

Social Security, which serves 73 million beneficiaries, has attempted to improve customer service in other ways as well, such as moving the phone agents’ hours to an 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. schedule — ending a more flexible system that allowed employees to work any span of eight hours between 7:30 and 5:30 p.m. But that initiative has accomplished little except to drive down morale, employees said, while disability and retirement advocates said the phone experience has worsened. Last month, the agency stopped publicly reporting the toll-free number’s call wait times and other performance metrics, which Bisignano later told lawmakers might discourage people from calling and getting help.