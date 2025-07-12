Brown: Rural health care providers go from the emergency room to the picket line

“It goes back to wanting to be treated with dignity and respect,” said Schurke. “My colleagues go above and beyond to care for patients. I’ve driven patients home who would have had to walk 45 minutes in the dark. I’ve called them after my shift to make sure they’re OK. I sit with them when I have to share really terrible news. We do all of that. I gowned up many times during COVID to hold hands when someone takes their last breath. We care about people. It just feels so rotten to be ignored.”