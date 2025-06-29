Brown: For rural patients, the mental health system can’t keep up with the crisis

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
This column is part of a series of occasional columns regarding mental health in Minnesota, chronicling ongoing struggles, emerging progress and voices of hope.
***
Alyssa Broking made a somber realization looking at her high school yearbook. Just eight years after graduation, Broking counted five members of her Grand Rapids, Minn., graduating class who had died by suicide, including a friend with whom she had lost touch.
She was saddened but not surprised. After all, she faced her own challenges. After high school, Broking wanted to be a nurse. But after starting college, she experienced a mental health crisis spurred by anxiety, depression and a traumatic experience. Then COVID-19 happened.
“Everything was so weird,” said Broking. “That time between 2018 and 2022 was the worst.”
She left school to focus on her mental health.