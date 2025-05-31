Brown: Relying on law enforcement to solve mental health crisis puts lives at risk

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
This column is part of a series of occasional columns regarding mental health in Minnesota, chronicling ongoing struggles, emerging progress and voices of hope.
A few years ago, when I was a small-town community college teacher in northern Minnesota, a classroom near mine was evacuated. Police cars rolled up. A student cried as a staff person led her through the hall. Others left the building in stunned silence.
Was this another school shooting? Would I have to barricade my room like we did in training? No. This was a young person experiencing a mental health crisis, something that happens every day in Minnesota.
In recent weeks, I talked to sheriffs and police chiefs from across the state about their departmental crisis response protocol. Each told me that their officers respond to mental health and substance abuse calls more than any other type of complaint. While improvements involving mental health crisis response have made substantial advances in recent years, critical training geared to such emergencies varies widely.
More than a decade of research proves that properly trained crisis response teams create better outcomes for people suffering from mental illness — and for responding officers. It’s already working in metro areas. The challenge is replicating that success in rural areas, too, where mental health incidents are no less frequent or severe.