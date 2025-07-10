Health Care

Essentia clinicians join nurses on strike in northern Minnesota

Strike by nurse practitioners and physician assistants is rare, prompting Duluth-based health system to send patients to new locations for clinic visits, surgeries.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 9:05PM
Clinic nurses launched a strike on Tuesday against Essentia Health in Duluth in a bid to earn their first union contract. Separately, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other clinicians joined them Thursday in a different contract dispute. (Jana Hollingsworth/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

At least 200 nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other clinicians went on strike Thursday against Essentia Health, which is refusing to acknowledge their status as unionized members of the Minnesota Nurses Association.

The unusual walkout involves clinicians providing primary and urgent care at 70 Essentia locations across Minnesota, participating in surgeries and rounding on patients in hospitals. Essentia leaders responded by rescheduling some patient visits to different clinics, moving some surgeries from outpatient sites to hospitals and temporarily closing four small-town clinics that are staffed by one provider per day.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the patients are getting the care that they need in the time that they need it,” said Christie Erickson, director of the nurse practitioners and physician assistants in Essentia’s northeast Minnesota region.

The stalemate is different from the one that prompted about 300 nurses from Essentia clinics to go on strike earlier this week after failed negotiations to reach a first contract. Essentia hasn’t even started negotiations with the clinicians, who voted in November 2023 to seek union representation.

The lack of recognition frustrated union members such as Jenna Coldwell, an Essentia physician assistant who serves as a hospitalist. Providers are getting stretched by longer hours and higher patient loads, she said during a press conference from a strike site in Virginia, Minn. She accused Essentia leaders of responding with “shrugs and empty promises” that have prompted some colleagues to leave.

“Our resilience and ability to continue to provide high-quality care for our patients is threatened because we are exhausted to the point of neglecting ourselves and our families,” she said.

The union was initially accepted by the National Labor Relations Board, but Essentia has appealed that decision, arguing that the group of roughly 400 clinicians is too diffuse in their geography and specialties to be part of the same bargaining unit. The group also includes nurse midwives and clinical nurse specialists.

The clinicians provide roughly half of the care to patients in Essentia’s northeast region clinics, which range from International Falls to Hinckley, and 90% of Essentia’s urgent care. Vicki Brady, a Duluth nurse practitioner, accused Essentia of forcing the practitioners into the walkout. The health system could still negotiate while the appeal is pending and hear out the concerns about excessive schedules and burnout, she said.

“We are not on the strike line because Essentia has not met our demands,” she said. “We are on the strike line because Essentia is unwilling to even ask what our demands are.”

Erickson said only half of the unionized clinicians went on strike, which reduced the disruption to patient schedules. Essentia didn’t hire temporary replacements, which is more complicated when it involves the credentialing and licensing of clinicians besides nurses. A nurse practitioner for more than two decades, Erickson said she already provides patient care two days a week and would be increasing that amount to cover gaps.

The strike comes amid heightened union activity in Minnesota’s health care sector. Clinic doctors with Minneapolis-based Allina Health also voted to unionize two years ago, and recently held a picket and voted to strike if negotiations don’t produce a contract. A group of inpatient doctors at Allina’s Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids also unionized and has yet to reach a contract.

Strikes by as many as 15,000 hospital nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas were averted this week after hospitals and MNA negotiators reached tentative agreements, which were in part motivated by budget cuts by Congress and the Trump administration that could reduce public funding to hospitals. Nurses are voting this week to ratify those agreements on new three-year contracts.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeremy Olson

Reporter

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues.

See Moreicon

More from Health Care

See More

Health Care

Mental health care is limited in rural Minnesota. It’s also most vulnerable to Medicaid cuts.

card image

Budget-cutting efforts by Congress and President Trump could create problems for hospitals that have held on to their inpatient mental health units.

Health Care

Essentia clinicians join nurses on strike in northern Minnesota

card image

Minneapolis

Minneapolis City Council hikes price of e-cigarettes to $25 minimum

Under an agreement with 33 states, e-cigarette maker Juul will pay $438.5 million and refrain from all youth marketing, paid product placement, advertising on public transportation, funding education programs, depicting anyone under 35 years old in advertisement or using cartoons in ads, among other marketing activities. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS) ORG XMIT: 57810322W