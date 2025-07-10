Essentia clinicians join nurses on strike in northern Minnesota

At least 200 nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other clinicians went on strike Thursday against Essentia Health, which is refusing to acknowledge their status as unionized members of the Minnesota Nurses Association.
The unusual walkout involves clinicians providing primary and urgent care at 70 Essentia locations across Minnesota, participating in surgeries and rounding on patients in hospitals. Essentia leaders responded by rescheduling some patient visits to different clinics, moving some surgeries from outpatient sites to hospitals and temporarily closing four small-town clinics that are staffed by one provider per day.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure the patients are getting the care that they need in the time that they need it,” said Christie Erickson, director of the nurse practitioners and physician assistants in Essentia’s northeast Minnesota region.
The stalemate is different from the one that prompted about 300 nurses from Essentia clinics to go on strike earlier this week after failed negotiations to reach a first contract. Essentia hasn’t even started negotiations with the clinicians, who voted in November 2023 to seek union representation.
The lack of recognition frustrated union members such as Jenna Coldwell, an Essentia physician assistant who serves as a hospitalist. Providers are getting stretched by longer hours and higher patient loads, she said during a press conference from a strike site in Virginia, Minn. She accused Essentia leaders of responding with “shrugs and empty promises” that have prompted some colleagues to leave.
“Our resilience and ability to continue to provide high-quality care for our patients is threatened because we are exhausted to the point of neglecting ourselves and our families,” she said.
The union was initially accepted by the National Labor Relations Board, but Essentia has appealed that decision, arguing that the group of roughly 400 clinicians is too diffuse in their geography and specialties to be part of the same bargaining unit. The group also includes nurse midwives and clinical nurse specialists.
The clinicians provide roughly half of the care to patients in Essentia’s northeast region clinics, which range from International Falls to Hinckley, and 90% of Essentia’s urgent care. Vicki Brady, a Duluth nurse practitioner, accused Essentia of forcing the practitioners into the walkout. The health system could still negotiate while the appeal is pending and hear out the concerns about excessive schedules and burnout, she said.