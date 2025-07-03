Health Care

Twin Cities hospitals, nurses reach tentative contracts; strike still possible in Duluth

Roughly 12,000 nurses at nine metro-area hospitals like Allina, Children’s and M Health Fairview avoided another costly strike.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 3, 2025 at 3:39PM
Nurses picketed outside M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina and other hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas June 4 after negotiations with their hospitals failed to produce new three-year contracts. (Jeremy Olson)

Roughly 12,000 nurses at nine Twin Cities hospitals will remain at patients’ bedside instead of the picket line after agreeing to a tentative contract and avoid another costly strike.

Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospitals found common ground in overnight sessions that ended early Thursday morning. At the same time, the specter of federal Medicaid cuts loomed, threatening to weaken Minnesota hospitals financially.

Metro nurses will now vote on a contract that includes a 10% increase in wages across the next three years and at least incremental steps toward solidifying nurse-to-patient staffing levels, said Shannon Cunningham, one of the few union officials available Thursday to confirm the agreements.

“I think I’m the only one awake, honestly,” she said in a phone interview.

The agreements are for hospital nurses at Children’s Minnesota; Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park; North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale; Allina’s Abbott Northwestern, United and Mercy hospitals; M Health Fairview’s Southdale and St. John’s hospitals; and the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

Strikes are still scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday for more than 2,000 nurses working at four Essentia Health and Aspirus-St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth. Negotiations for the Aspirus nurses were ongoing Thursday morning.

In the Twin Cities, the union didn’t gain one of its long-sought prizes for its nurses: fixed nurse-to-patient ratios. The Union has said that would increase supervision of increasingly complex hospital patients and improve safety amid rising workplace assaults.

Hospital negotiators had refused to discuss ratios, calling them costly and inflexible for the modern health care environment.

However, Cunningham said some of the agreements do guarantee uninterrupted breaks for nurses and make other staffing concessions the union can build on in future talks. Fairview hospitals also resolved nurses’ concerns about whether their employer would use the tracking technology on new panic buttons for purposes other than safety.

A spokesperson for the negotiating hospitals wasn’t immediately available Thursday morning.

Negotiations ended as Congress eyed billion-dollar budget cuts to Medicaid, the federal-state program that provides health benefits to more than a million Minnesotans who are disabled or living on low incomes.

Related Coverage

Health Care

Thousands of nurses at Duluth hospitals opt to strike if no contract is reached

Health Care

Panic buttons on nurses a divide in Fairview contract talks

Health Care

Cash-strapped Minnesota hospitals scramble for $1B in Medicaid money

Proposed work requirements and other changes to Medicaid could remove thousands of Minnesotans from the program. Hospital leaders have feared they will have to absorb the health care costs of these patients when they become uninsured and end up in their emergency rooms.

Minnesota hospitals are seeking federal permission to create a directed-payment program by which they pay around $800 million in special taxes to the state but gain $1.8 billion back in heightened payments from Medicaid. However, the Senate-approved budget bil would gradually reduce how much hospitals could collect from directed payments, negating much of the potential benefit.

about the writer

about the writer

Jeremy Olson

Reporter

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues.

See Moreicon

More from Health Care

See More

Health Care

Twin Cities hospitals, nurses reach tentative contracts; strike still possible in Duluth

card image

Roughly 12,000 nurses at nine metro-area hospitals like Allina, Children’s and M Health Fairview avoided another costly strike.

Health Care

UnitedHealth loses legal fight to rejoin Minnesota’s Medicaid program

card image

Health Care

University of Minnesota health care consulting fees adding up — at $800 to $1,600 per hour

Frans is pictured here meeting with the University of Minnesota regents in May, when he interviewed to serve as interim president.