Twin Cities hospitals, nurses reach tentative contracts; strike still possible in Duluth

Roughly 12,000 nurses at nine Twin Cities hospitals will remain at patients’ bedside instead of the picket line after agreeing to a tentative contract and avoid another costly strike.
Negotiators for the Minnesota Nurses Association and hospitals found common ground in overnight sessions that ended early Thursday morning. At the same time, the specter of federal Medicaid cuts loomed, threatening to weaken Minnesota hospitals financially.
Metro nurses will now vote on a contract that includes a 10% increase in wages across the next three years and at least incremental steps toward solidifying nurse-to-patient staffing levels, said Shannon Cunningham, one of the few union officials available Thursday to confirm the agreements.
“I think I’m the only one awake, honestly,” she said in a phone interview.
The agreements are for hospital nurses at Children’s Minnesota; Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park; North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale; Allina’s Abbott Northwestern, United and Mercy hospitals; M Health Fairview’s Southdale and St. John’s hospitals; and the University of Minnesota Medical Center.
Strikes are still scheduled for 7 a.m. Tuesday for more than 2,000 nurses working at four Essentia Health and Aspirus-St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth. Negotiations for the Aspirus nurses were ongoing Thursday morning.
In the Twin Cities, the union didn’t gain one of its long-sought prizes for its nurses: fixed nurse-to-patient ratios. The Union has said that would increase supervision of increasingly complex hospital patients and improve safety amid rising workplace assaults.
Hospital negotiators had refused to discuss ratios, calling them costly and inflexible for the modern health care environment.