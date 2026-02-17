Tariffs are still a thing, and they’re hitting Medtronic’s profit

Medtronic is launching more robots. Its new atrial fibrillation tech is taking off. Yet tariffs remain a hurdle.
Tariffs are costing the company $185 million for its fiscal year that will end in April. For the next financial year, they will cost Medtronic around $300 million.
The tariffs, which have gnawed at large manufacturing companies such as the Minnesota-operated medtech giant for about a year now, bit a 1.1 percentage point chunk out of gross margins, a closely watched figure that still managed to beat expectations.
CEO Geoff Martha said the company’s atrial fibrillation-treating technology has a strong trajectory, and the company is progressing on “multiple billion-dollar” opportunities.
“Bottom line: We are delivering,” Martha said.
Medtronic’s stock fell by 2.5% in late morning trading.
Sales were up 8.7% year over year to $9 billion in the quarter, yet the company’s net income was down 11.7% to $1.15 billion. Adjusted profit of $1.75 billion met Wall Street expectations.
Atrial fibrillation tech lifted the company’s financial results during a quarter when the company’s portfolio of surgical robots hit some milestones.