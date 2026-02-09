Medtronic owes $382M after jury finds it violated monopoly laws

A federal jury ordered Medtronic to hand a competitor about $382 million after ruling the Minnesota-run medtech company violated anti-monopoly laws by selling technology to hospitals with unlawfully bundled discounts.
Applied Medical, a California-based surgical equipment competitor, first sued Medtronic in 2023 saying it bundled the discounted cutting-and-sealing devices with other products “in a way that is unhealthy for competition, hospitals, and patients.”
Medtronic denied the complaint, saying its pricing strategy is procompetitive and allows buyers “to get more for less, which benefits customers and patients.”
In a 10-day trial last week, a California jury found Medtronic violated federal antitrust laws as well as California law. The jury found Medtronic had contracts that illegally tied discounts on some surgical products to purchases of other devices, forcing hospitals to stick with the brand despite any differences in price.
Medtronic plans to appeal the ruling, a spokeswoman said.
Applied Medical said in a news release that the jury’s ruling should increase innovation and lower health care costs.
“This is not just a legal victory for Applied; it is a validation of fair competition,” said Gary Johnson, the group president for advanced energy at Applied. “We believe this decision marks a turning point for hospitals and health care providers struggling to dismantle complex contractual barriers that have long prevented them from access to innovation, choice and value.”
The Medtronic spokeswoman said in a statement the company disagrees with the jury’s verdict and “remains confident that our business practices, including our contracting practices, are legally compliant and industry standard.”