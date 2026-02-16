Why solo entrepreneurs remain optimistic, despite financial struggles

I wanted to believe the hype around Northstar Center. As we emerged from the pandemic, that $96 million downtown Minneapolis remodel was held up time and again as the blueprint for the future: a mixed use development with apartments, offices, hospitality and retail. I attended the grand reopening event in late 2024, and while the eighth floor event space, with an outdoor deck in full view of the Foshay, was impressive, I left perplexed by the gimmicky details like a retro “general store” that seemed unlikely to attract shoppers (it didn’t). Fast forward to last week: My colleague Katie Galioto reported that the space has been tough to fill and Taconic Capital, the New York-based investment firm that owns Northstar’s 17-story office tower is looking to sell.