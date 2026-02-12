Musical chairs or smart moves? Target alums react to C-suite changes

In today’s newsletter: Michael Fiddelke, Rick Gomez, Jill Sando, Cara Sylvester, Lisa Roath, Dan and Robin Stoltz, Jennifer Clemens, Tiffany Xiong, Christophe Beck, Marc Benioff, Aaron Keller, Scott Burns, Michele Henry and Sharon Smith-Akinsanya
“It’s a game of musical chairs at this point. What they really need is to bring in some new blood,” one former Target exec said to me this week, on the news of Michael Fiddelke announcing C-suite changes in his second week as Target’s CEO. Chief commercial officer Rick Gomez and chief merchandising officer Jill Sando are out; two Target veterans are being promoted: Cara Sylvester is the new chief merchant and Lisa Roath is taking Fiddelke’s former role as chief operating officer.
“Two smart, strong-willed, intentional leaders who are also relatable and have Fiddelke’s ear,” another Target alum said in reaction to the news. “It’s the closest thing we get to a woman in the CEO role.”
Of course, it’s easy to judge anonymously from the sidelines, but still insightful, when talking to former executives who’ve worked directly with the newly elevated leaders. Reactions ranged from “smart moves” to “it’s just more rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.”
An insider tells me Roath, like Fiddelke, has that “heir apparent” vibe about her, and stepping into the COO job will provide the needed training on the business side, since her prior position was chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty.
New chief merchant Sylvester has her work cut out for her with Fiddelke prioritizing style and design.
Another former Target exec called the trio of Fiddelke, Sylvester and Roath a “very nice team,” which sounds just fine for a dinner party, but perhaps less optimal for a corporate turnaround. “These are not hard pushing leaders,” the source added.
Well, perhaps they’ll surprise. Fiddelke is clearly amped for a new era, and some employees at headquarters sounded hopeful about his approach after their first meetings with him in charge.