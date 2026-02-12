Musical chairs or smart moves? Target alums react to C-suite changes

“It’s a game of musical chairs at this point. What they really need is to bring in some new blood,” one former Target exec said to me this week, on the news of Michael Fiddelke announcing C-suite changes in his second week as Target’s CEO. Chief commercial officer Rick Gomez and chief merchandising officer Jill Sando are out; two Target veterans are being promoted: Cara Sylvester is the new chief merchant and Lisa Roath is taking Fiddelke’s former role as chief operating officer.