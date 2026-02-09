North Star Insider

It’s getting tougher to find employees with skills to get the job done, managers say

New survey also finds AI is making hiring more difficult. Plus: Ecolab pledges support for local customers hurt by immigration crackdown.

By Allison Kaplan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 9, 2026 at 12:00PM
People walk through a downtown Minneapolis skyway. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Only 6% of managers say they have the talent necessary to complete high-priority projects in 2026, and nearly two-thirds say the skills gap is growing, according to a Robert Half job market survey being released Monday, Feb. 9.

In Minneapolis, managers are only slightly more confident than the national average: 9% said they feel fully resourced to deliver on current work, and 58% pointed to a skills gap — up from 49% in 2024.

“It’s a pretty profound finding,” said Kyle O’Keefe, Minneapolis district president for Robert Half, the talent search and business consulting firm. “Now the question is, how will companies overcome it?”

The survey, conducted in November by an independent research firm, includes responses from more than 2,000 U.S. hiring managers. In Minneapolis, 55% said they plan to add permanent staff in 2026 and 52% expect to add contract staff to support immediate needs. Those figures are slightly lower than the national results, which showed 60% hiring permanent staff and 55% adding contract.

AI is an area where businesses in a wide range of industries — from finance and law to human resources and marketing — feel most vulnerable. Technology is changing faster than employees can get up to speed, Robert Half reports. And the needs are most pronounced among small and midsize companies, O’Keefe said. “They don’t have the capital to invest in ever-changing technology and AI.”

This could signal an opportunity for technical schools and universities. “The way for job candidates to stand out is to keep up on certifications and new skills,” O’Keefe said.

Other survey findings:

  • 73% of hiring managers in Minneapolis (83% nationally) are confident in their business outlook for 2026.
    • 65% of managers say AI-generated job applications make the hiring process more challenging.
      • 58% said identifying qualified candidates is more difficult today than it was a year ago.

        Ecolab pledge

        Ecolab chairman and CEO Christophe Beck (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

        “To our customers in the Twin Cities and beyond: You can count on us. We will stand with you, listen and navigate this together. We will never let you down.” That pledge came last week from Ecolab Chairman and CEO Christophe Beck, who announced that the St. Paul-based multinational company, which provides safe water, food and cleaning solutions, will take steps to support its Minnesota customers facing hardships as a result of the federal immigration crackdown.

        Ecolab’s new local support program will offer flexible payment options and expedited services where needed. The goal, said company EVP Greg Cook, is to help businesses maintain safe operations, support their employees and continue serving their communities.

        According to the latest city estimates, Minneapolis businesses are losing $10 million to $20 million in sales a week as a result of Operation Metro Surge.

        Exec Moves

        Pentair recently announced two internal appointments to its executive leadership team:

        • Adrian Chiu, who had been overseeing Pentair Water Solutions, will become EVP and chief strategy, innovation and digital officer, a new role to oversee digital transformation efforts, including emerging technologies.
          • De’Mon Wiggins is taking on expanded responsibilities in his role as EVP and president of Pentair Flow and Pentair Water Solutions, directing strategic initiatives for three key areas of the business.

            Pentair President and CEO John L. Stauch said in a statement that the appointments are intended to give teams greater autonomy with a goal of becoming “a more agile, digitally-focused and customer-obsessed organization.”

            Chiu and Wiggins assume their new roles on March 1 as two longtime Pentair leaders, Steve Pilla and Phil Rolchigo depart the Golden Valley-based global water solutions company.

            Event

            North Star Network: Join me Tuesday, Feb. 24 for an afternoon of expert advice and meaningful connection at the Minnesota Star Tribune’s inaugural North Star Network event. Our program is filled with practical, actionable tips on tech and wellness designed to be good for the soul, and for your work performance. And with the way this year has unfolded here in Minnesota, we could all use a couple of hours of self-care. Learn more about our expert speakers and some of the business leaders who will be there to facilitate conversation, including entrepreneur and CFO Andre Creighton of CliftonLarsonAllen and Morgan Kennedy from the Vikings. Get registered — space is limited.

            In the news

            St. Paul investment: “We are all in on doing our part to help revitalize downtown,” Securian Chairman, President and CEO Chris Hilger said as the St. Paul-based company and the Bush Foundation made a $30 million investment in a nonprofit fund aimed at redeveloping St. Paul’s struggling downtown, Katie Galioto reports.

            Big box, anyone?: Minnesota’s only Saks OFF 5th store, at Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan, has closed in the wake of Saks Global’s January bankruptcy filing. That store lease is one of 59 nationwide now being marketed by A&G Real Estate Partners.

            Now that’s a gift: The family that founded and grew the Marriott hotel chain into a global brand is donating $100 million through its charitable foundations to support Mayo Clinic’s expansion and investment in clinical space and technologies in Rochester. The gift is among the largest in Mayo’s history, my Strib colleague Jeremy Olson reports, and builds on a relationship that began in 1962 when the daughter of Bill and Donna Marriott received a relatively new and lifesaving heart surgery.

