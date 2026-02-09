It’s getting tougher to find employees with skills to get the job done, managers say

North Star Network: Join me Tuesday, Feb. 24 for an afternoon of expert advice and meaningful connection at the Minnesota Star Tribune’s inaugural North Star Network event. Our program is filled with practical, actionable tips on tech and wellness designed to be good for the soul, and for your work performance. And with the way this year has unfolded here in Minnesota, we could all use a couple of hours of self-care. Learn more about our expert speakers and some of the business leaders who will be there to facilitate conversation, including entrepreneur and CFO Andre Creighton of CliftonLarsonAllen and Morgan Kennedy from the Vikings. Get registered — space is limited.