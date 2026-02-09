It’s getting tougher to find employees with skills to get the job done, managers say

In today’s newsletter: Christophe Beck, Greg Cook, Kyle O’Keefe, Adrian Chiu, De’Mon Wiggins, John L. Stauch, Steve Pilla, Phil Rolchigo, Reid Wilson and Chris Hilger
Only 6% of managers say they have the talent necessary to complete high-priority projects in 2026, and nearly two-thirds say the skills gap is growing, according to a Robert Half job market survey being released Monday, Feb. 9.
In Minneapolis, managers are only slightly more confident than the national average: 9% said they feel fully resourced to deliver on current work, and 58% pointed to a skills gap — up from 49% in 2024.
“It’s a pretty profound finding,” said Kyle O’Keefe, Minneapolis district president for Robert Half, the talent search and business consulting firm. “Now the question is, how will companies overcome it?”
The survey, conducted in November by an independent research firm, includes responses from more than 2,000 U.S. hiring managers. In Minneapolis, 55% said they plan to add permanent staff in 2026 and 52% expect to add contract staff to support immediate needs. Those figures are slightly lower than the national results, which showed 60% hiring permanent staff and 55% adding contract.
AI is an area where businesses in a wide range of industries — from finance and law to human resources and marketing — feel most vulnerable. Technology is changing faster than employees can get up to speed, Robert Half reports. And the needs are most pronounced among small and midsize companies, O’Keefe said. “They don’t have the capital to invest in ever-changing technology and AI.”
This could signal an opportunity for technical schools and universities. “The way for job candidates to stand out is to keep up on certifications and new skills,” O’Keefe said.
