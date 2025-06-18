GPS tracking tech in panic alarms become issue in union negotiations with Fairview nurses

Fairview Health Services nurses are balking in union contract negotiations at plans to outfit them with panic buttons that can protect them from workplace violence at Twin Cities hospitals but also track their workday movements.
Negotiators with the Minnesota Nurses Association have asked Fairview to not use data from nurses’ panic buttons for almost anything other than emergency response.
But Fairview has not wanted to prohibit other possible uses of the GPS-enabled technology, making it one of several issues standing in the way of a new contract for its nurses at the University of Minnesota Medical Center and four other hospitals.
“They want to maybe install them by the end of 2027 and reserve the right to use them to track and discipline us,” said nurse Rachel Anderson during an MNA protest outside M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina on June 4. “Because nothing says safety like surveillance threats.”
Both sides agreed three years ago to test the safety benefits of panic buttons, also called duress buttons, which nurses can clip to their scrubs and activate in emergencies to send silent alerts for security help.
The need was punctuated in April when a visitor brandished a gun during a domestic dispute at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina — even though the hospital has a metal detector at its ER entrance.
Fairview in a written statement said that it has proposed contract language, affirming that it does not plan to discipline any nurses based solely on location data from the devices.
However, the health system foresees additional uses of the GPS-enabled tracking technology, such as identifying a worker who is diverting prescription drugs from dispensers for personal or illicit use.