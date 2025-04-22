Scene now clear after person with gun at Edina hospital draws large police presence, is apprehended

A person brought a gun into M Health Fairview Southdale in Edina on Tuesday, prompting police to urge people to stay away from the area.
Hospital spokeswoman Jill Fischer said in a statement that “we received reports of a family member of a patient at Southdale hospital armed with a firearm.”
Fischer added that “the situation warranted immediate lockdown and shelter in place orders” for the hospital at 6401 France Ave. S. “The suspect has been apprehended and the hospital is secure.”
By 4:20 p.m., police said “the incident has cleared, and the area is secure. The roads are now open.
A police briefing was scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple agencies rushed to the scene, Fischer said shortly after 4 p.m., and hospital officials worked with law enforcement to pursue the suspect.
Emergency dispatch audio disclosed that the suspect was a male confined to one particular floor.
Edina police spokeswoman Lauren Siebenaler said law enforcement arrived on scene at about 3 p.m. She said the incident did not involve an active shooter.