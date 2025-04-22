News & Politics

Scene now clear after person with gun at Edina hospital draws large police presence, is apprehended

It does not involve an active shooter, police said.

By Paul Walsh and

Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 9:33PM
Law enforcement exits M Health Fairview Hospital in Edina following an incident that unfolded Tuesday afternoon. The scene appears to have stabilized.

A person brought a gun into M Health Fairview Southdale in Edina on Tuesday, prompting police to urge people to stay away from the area.

Hospital spokeswoman Jill Fischer said in a statement that “we received reports of a family member of a patient at Southdale hospital armed with a firearm.”

Fischer added that “the situation warranted immediate lockdown and shelter in place orders” for the hospital at 6401 France Ave. S. “The suspect has been apprehended and the hospital is secure.”

By 4:20 p.m., police said “the incident has cleared, and the area is secure. The roads are now open.

A police briefing was scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies rushed to the scene, Fischer said shortly after 4 p.m., and hospital officials worked with law enforcement to pursue the suspect.

Emergency dispatch audio disclosed that the suspect was a male confined to one particular floor.

Edina police spokeswoman Lauren Siebenaler said law enforcement arrived on scene at about 3 p.m. She said the incident did not involve an active shooter.

A Star Tribune reporter who was at the hospital when the incident unfolded witnessed at least 30 officers in full gear and weapons race into the hospital through an east entrance, while armored trucks were parked outside. No gunshots were heard and the hospital was not evacuated. At about 4 p.m. the scene appeared to be stabilized, although police remained there.

In a post to X, Edina police advised residents to stay away from the 6400 block of France Avenue.

Elliot Hughes of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report. Return to www.startribune.com for updates to this developing story.

