Mayo Clinic testing Israeli magnetic-heating technology as cancer treatment

Anyone who has used an induction cooktop to boil noodles is halfway to understanding Mayo Clinic’s new experimental approach to killing cancer cells.
The Rochester-based health system announced Tuesday it is the first in the U.S. to test Israeli technology that targets solid tumors with fast-rising heat, or hyperthermia.
“Temperature is the Achilles’ heel of cancer,” said Dr. Scott Lester, the Mayo radiation oncologist leading a clinical trial to see if the technology is safe.
The challenge is in creating a therapy that focuses heat on cancer cells and doesn’t damage the rest of the body. New Phase Ltd. created a possible solution: to inject iron-containing nanoparticles that bind with cancer cells and make them identifiable targets for its magnetic-heating technology.
The encoded particles prevent overheating and keep the induced temperature at no more than 122 degrees. Induction cooktops can produce rapid heat and cause pots to quickly boil over, Lester said.
“We don’t want to do that inside of human beings,” he said. “What we want is a controlled amount of heating.”
Lester said this approach is novel, but doctors in Europe and Asia commonly use other forms of hyperthermia to treat cancer, a broad array of diseases involving irregular and unchecked growth of abnormal cells in the body. Mayo’s trial involves as many as 15 patients dealing with aggressive, end-stage cancers.
Mayo radiation oncologists two decades ago tried placing bags filled with hot water on the chests of women with breast cancer to augment the effects of surgeries or radiation treatments.