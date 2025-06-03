Allina doctors picket at dawn, hustle off to see patients

Allina Health doctors picketed outside four clinics at 6 a.m. Tuesday, hopeful that a show of unity would kickstart their languishing contract talks. Then the doctors hustled off to see patients.
The one-hour protest of Allina’s Coon Rapids clinic was barely observed by daylight, much less the public, but the recently unionized doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants said they had history on their side.
The protest was believed to be the first in Minnesota involving doctors engaged in their own union contract dispute.
“We don’t have people who can come out over lunch and picket, you know?” said Dr. Matt Hoffman, the clinician at Allina’s Vadnais Heights primary care clinic who has led the union movement. “They’re getting to work at 8 a.m. and pretty much working through the whole day. So we had to find a time when people were actually free to come out.”
Contract talks have stalled between roughly 600 Allina primary care clinicians and their employer, especially when it comes to the amount of time spent on paperwork and responding to patient emails, he said. The doctors want compensation for some of this administrative time, which is eating up more of their day and leaving them with piles of records and messages at night.
Negotiations over the past 15 months have resulted in tentative agreements in other areas, such as control over scheduling and a mentorship program for young doctors, Hoffman said. But Allina has rejected the request to pay for up to four hours per week of administrative time, he said, and to guarantee staffing levels of support workers such as clinical assistants and diabetes educators.
“We need to be there taking care of our patients,” Hoffman said. “When you have people leaving primary care because they’re burned out, that’s not good for anybody.”
Allina said it wants to reach a contract with its union doctors that provides competitive pay and benefits “while ensuring that we can sustain our caring mission during these extremely uncertain economic times.”