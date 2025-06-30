Brown: Trump’s Medicaid cuts will close rural hospitals, accelerate health care crisis in Minnesota

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The budget reconciliation bill under consideration in the U.S. Senate Monday afternoon is neither fiscally conservative nor reform-minded. It’s an expensive slurry of tax cuts for the rich and President Donald Trump’s political grievances. It will raise the deficit, explode the national debt by up to $4.2 trillion and derail the nation’s economy.
The bill is so expansively bad that we must triage its potential impact. So, let’s start with the stuff that might kill people. This bill, if enacted, will smother rural communities by closing small-town hospitals, piling on medical debt and stress and laying off thousands of workers right here in Minnesota.
How? By enacting about $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts amid a $1.1 trillion raid on the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid. The thin premise of this legislation is that these cuts will only punish illegal immigrants and poor people sponging off the system, a classic extremist trope, but the reality is that we will all bear the burden of this bill. More paperwork. Less eligibility for care. More uninsured people and medical bankruptcies.
Rural people like me assume some medical risk living where we live, and not just because we own more guns and chainsaws. The clinic is farther away. Ambulance rides to the hospital take longer. Serious traumas always involve elaborate transport, even helicopters, something my extended family experienced three times in just the past 10 years. Since we know this about rural life, why would the people who represent rural places consciously make it worse?
That’s a good question for Minnesota’s congressional Republicans, who had the power if not the willingness to negotiate for improvements to this bill. I only know that doctors and leaders at rural hospitals now say the bill will kill health care facilities and imperil human lives, even among those of us who have insurance.
Several studies were conducted to determine the impact of the bill on rural medicine. The total immediate hit on hospitals could be $63 billion in uncompensated costs. Democratic senators compiled a list of 338 endangered facilities across the country using some of the research.