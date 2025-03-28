Burcum: Would you pay an extra $10 a year to aid rural ambulances?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Living in a state with spectacular natural resources means Minnesotans are frequently on the go to enjoy them.
To the cabin. To the lakes where walleye are biting. To the prairies and bluffs for hunting.
Those destinations are where great memories are made. But they can also unfortunately be a place where injuries or life-threatening emergencies, such as a heart attack, can happen.
Two state legislators who have also served as emergency responders have an important question for adventurers enjoying all that Minnesota offers.
Would you be willing to pay around $10 more a year on your cellphone bill to ensure there’s prompt, well-equipped ambulance service to care for greater Minnesota visitors as well as those who live there permanently?
State Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, and Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, are hoping the answer is yes, with the resulting sum significantly easing the financial strains on rural ambulance services struggling to care for their communities.