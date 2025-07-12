Rash: The debt effect of the Big Beautiful Bill, by the numbers

This group includes Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, who said in a searing statement that “In a massive fiscal capitulation, Congress has passed the single most expensive, dishonest, and reckless budget reconciliation bill ever — and, it comes amidst an already alarming fiscal situation. Never before has a piece of legislation been jammed through with such disregard for our fiscal outlook, the budget process, and the impact it will have on the well-being of the country and future generations.