Rash: The debt effect of the Big Beautiful Bill, by the numbers

07/04/2025: President Donald Trump’s deadline for the Republican-controlled Congress to pass the massive tax-and-spend bill known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a date described as “arbitrary” in an analysis by the libertarian-leaning Cato Institute. “True independence,” the think tank continued, “means freeing future generations from the crushing weight of debt.”
$3.4 trillion: The Congressional Budget Office’s July 1 estimate of how much the bill would add to the debt over 10 years.
$4.1 trillion: The estimate from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
$6 trillion: Cato’s estimate of what could be the ultimate added cost.
“Under realistic assumptions about economic growth, congressional extensions of tax giveaways or delays to spending reform, and the fiscal impact of mass deportations, the bill’s cost could soar past $6 trillion,” Cato stated on July 2. “Put bluntly, the Senate’s megabill is a fiscal disaster. It violates the House’s fiscal framework and speeds the nation toward crisis.”
Other consistently conservative, fiscally focused organizations also put it bluntly when they analyzed the bill through think-tank green eyeshades instead of the administration’s rose-colored glasses.