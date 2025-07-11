Music

Why are Paul McCartney and so many older singers coming to Minnesota this year?

Is it addiction to adoration, inability to lead a normal life or just what they do?

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 11, 2025 at 4:15PM
Paul McCartney performs on day 2 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Indio, Calif.
At age 83, Paul McCartney hasn't lost his enthusiasm for touring. (Associated Press/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

So you’ve heard that Paul McCartney is coming. It’s a chance to see a Beatle in concert for perhaps the last — or maybe first — time. It’s an opportunity to sing along to “Hey Jude” and other favorites.

On Oct. 17 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Macca, as fans call him, will join a parade of — and I say this respectfully — older music stars on the Minnesota concert schedule this year. The Beatle is well past 64 — he’s 83 now — and still cute, if you ask any female Beatlemaniac.

Why are so many aging baby boomer favorites on the road this year?

David Browne, Rolling Stone senior writer and author of books on the Grateful Dead and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has a few theories:

  • Some artists are addicted to the adoration of a crowd, “not that that’s a bad thing,” Browne said. “It might take the place of drugs or alcohol. You can only imagine the roar of a crowd in a stadium or arena must be an incredible high for these folks to hear.”
    • As artists get older, perhaps they worry about being forgotten. “Keeping themselves out there makes them feel that they’re part of modern music in some way,” Browne said.
      • While some senior citizens might keep engaged with Wordle or golf, legacy rock stars keep engaged mentally, physically and spiritually by performing.
        • For some artists, life on the road is their life. “When they’re home, that’s not normal life; that’s weird. They don’t know what to do,” Browne said. “They’ve been doing it so long they don’t know any other way to live.” Or simply put, performing is what they do. Period.
          • Some veteran artists, believe it or not, might need the money whether to pay ex-spouses or child support, and they could be bankrolling a large staff and band members with health care and other benefits. Nowadays, touring is an artist’s largest source of income, Browne pointed out.
            • There’s an audience that wants to see them and it’s not just the old fans, Browne said. “There’s a certain number of millennials and Gen Zers who are kind of curious about this stuff, and they don’t have that chip on their shoulder that perhaps Gen X had about boomers. A lot of these classic rockers were sort of derided as being dinosaurs in the ‘90s and they were only in their 50s. They’ve transcended that and they’re more like rock’s Mount Rushmore, and you have to visit before it’s too late.”

              Whether you agree or disagree with Browne’s explanations, you can’t argue with this steady parade of legacy music artists on the Minnesota calendar this year:

              Bobby Rush, 91, March 6, the Dakota, Minneapolis. The chatty, playful Southern bluesman charmed with the North Mississippi Allstars, and he’ll return Aug. 17 with Kenny Wayne Shepherd at the Pantages Theatre.

              Johnny Mathis, 89, March 8, Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake. His body looked bent and frail but his voice was wonderful, wonderful. Three weeks later, he announced he would stop touring because of memory issues.

              Singer Johnny Mathis performing during his Voice of Romance tour at Mystic Lake Casino & Hotel on March 8, 2025 in Prior Lake. (Ellen Schmidt)

              Bob Dylan, 84, April 4, Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, Mankato. The stage was dimly lit but the Minnesota bard’s words shined through.

              The O’Jays, April 5, Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake. Lead singer Eddie Levert, 83, sat this one out, but original member Walter Williams, 81, executed the choreography and vocals like an old pro.

              Newcomer Nicholas Davis and original member Walter Williams perform with the O'Jays at Mystic Lake Casino. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

              Paul Simon, 83, April 20, 22, 23, Orpheum Theatre, Minneapolis. His Quiet Celebration Tour lived up to its name with his diminished voice, but his songs echoed with “The Sound of Silence.”

              Paul Simon and his band performing “Slip Slidin Away” on the first night of a three-night stand at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

              Judy Collins, 86, June 10-11, the Dakota, Minneapolis. The grande dame of folk music has seen life from both sides now.

              Al Jardine, 82, July 4, Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater, Prior Lake. The Beach Boys co-founder and the Pet Sounds Band had fun, fun, fun followed by fireworks.

              Happy Together Tour, Aug. 25, Minnesota State Fair. This oldies revue includes Ron Dante, 79, of the Turtles; Sandy Deanne, 82, original member of Jay & the Americans; Anthony Gourdine, 84, of Little Anthony & the Imperials, and Hibbing-born Gary Puckett, 82.

              Steve Miller, 81, Aug. 28, Minnesota State Fair. The Milwaukee native started out as a bluesman before becoming a Top 40 mainstay with “Jet Airliner,” “Abracadabra” and “The Joker.”

              Willie Nelson, 92, Sept. 20, Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis. The country legend will be here for the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid, which he founded. Neil Young, who turns 80 in November, will rock the Gophers football field that day, too.

              The Temptations, Oct. 17, Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake. Original member Otis Williams, 83, is still harmonizing on “My Girl” and other Motown classics.

              Paul McCartney, 83, Oct. 17, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis. He is a Beatle. No need to say more.

              And it’s not just this year. Last year, the Twin Cities saw Frankie Valli, 91, as well as Ringo Starr, 85, Graham Nash, 83, and the Oak Ridge Boys, with three singers between the ages of 81 and 85. And let’s not forget Minneapolis piano institution Cornbread Harris, who keeps playing his weekly gig at age 98 and counting.

              Jon Bream

              Critic / Reporter

              Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

              See Moreicon

