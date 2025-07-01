Heading to Twin Cities for July 4th, Al Jardine will honor fellow Beach Boy Brian Wilson

Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine hadn’t thought about the obvious: how to honor the Beach Boys’ guiding light Brian Wilson on Friday when Jardine returns to the stage for the first time since Wilson’s death on June 11.
“Since most of the songs are written by Brian, it is a tribute to Brian,” Jardine said. “In fact, our latest posters and social media were changed to say ‘Presenting a tribute to Brian Wilson and the music of the Beach Boys.’ It’s going to be tough getting through ‘God Only Knows.’ That’s a tearjerker right now.”
That first appearance will be a July 4 concert at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Prior Lake followed by fireworks. The show will feature a revamped group now billed as Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band.
Jardine premiered his storyteller’s A Postcard from California show in Minneapolis in 2018 at the Dakota. The Beach Boys also did their first Christmas concert in Minneapolis that year at the Orpheum Theatre. And now it’s the inaugural gig of the Pet Sounds Band, formerly known as the Brian Wilson Band.
Is there something about the Twin Cities to kick things off?
“It appears that was the first offer that came in. So we grabbed it,” Jardine said last week during a break in rehearsals. “I always enjoy being there.”
Maybe it’s those Midwest farmers daughters, mentioned not only in the 1965 hit “California Girls” but also in the ’63 deep track “Farmer’s Daughter.”
“We should do that song, doggone it,” Jardine said.