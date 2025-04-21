Review: While Paul Simon’s voice is slip, slidin’ away, the songwriter still remains

On Easter Sunday, Simon brought his extensive 20-city, 55-concert A Quiet Celebration Tour to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis for the first of three nights. That he was performing at all was somewhat surprising not just because he undertook his Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour in 2018, but because he revealed recently that he’d lost his hearing in his left ear, a debilitating late-in-life situation for a person so obsessed with sound.