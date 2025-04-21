Review: While Paul Simon’s voice is slip, slidin’ away, the songwriter still remains

Was it divine intervention, a Passover-meets-Easter miracle or just happenstance? Bob Dylan and Paul Simon, arguably the two greatest American songwriters of the last half of the 20th century, both performed in Minnesota this month. To remind us of their continuing preeminence, each devoted half of his concert to an album made in this century, in the 2020s, to be exact.
On Easter Sunday, Simon brought his extensive 20-city, 55-concert A Quiet Celebration Tour to the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis for the first of three nights. That he was performing at all was somewhat surprising not just because he undertook his Homeward Bound – The Farewell Tour in 2018, but because he revealed recently that he’d lost his hearing in his left ear, a debilitating late-in-life situation for a person so obsessed with sound.
Before he sang a note on Sunday, Simon told the standing and worshipful crowd that he wasn’t sure that this tour would be possible.
Not to worry. It was a heartwarmingly contemplative evening filled with cherished nostalgia, inspiring spirituality and the embracing warmth of an old friend. The concert was a masterly artful presentation of the rich mosaic of Simon material.
Of course, the old friend had new and old stories to share, like old friends do, but he wasn’t quite the same as the friend you experienced just a few years ago. Like Dylan’s voice, Simon’s has grown quieter. They are both 83 with the pipes of men in their older years.
Simon’s voice was thin and weary at times, even more so when he talked. His range was noticeably diminished, and, on some material, he favored a talk-sing approach. Nevertheless, the emotive qualities of his performance were not sacrificed.
Simon, wearing a dark suit over a T-shirt, opened his two-set concert by playing 2023’s underappreciated and deeply moving “Seven Psalms” album in its entirety. A mix of hymns, blues, fado and art songs, the seven-piece suite is a hauntingly understated meditation about life, death and God.
The spiritual but not religious “Seven Psalms” was even more riveting live, thanks to Simon’s stellar chamber-pop ensemble and the participation of Texas singer/songwriter Edie Brickell, his wife of three decades who appears on the record. There’s something just right about Simon & A Singing Partner even if it’s not Garfunkel. When they harmonized on the word “Amen” to cap the suite, it was pure Simon & Brickell.