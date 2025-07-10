Paul McCartney to play U.S. Bank Stadium in October

Paul McCartney is returning to the Twin Cities. On Thursday, Live Nation announced the Beatles’ legend will play U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, Oct. 17. It will be one of 16 stops on his Got Back tour and one of only four stadium shows.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale July 18 at 10 a.m. with the artist presale on Tuesday, July 15. Registration for the presale is live at PaulMcartneyGotBack.com.
“It’s quite exciting to be part of an announcement that involves music immortality — Paul McCartney to perform once again in the Twin Cities for a rare local concert, nearly nine and a half years since his last performance in our community,” said voice of the Minnesota Vikings Paul Allen.
“Paul McCartney, the live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show and more,” Allen added. “It’s hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music, dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and, of course, Beatles songbooks that have formed the soundtracks of many of our lives.”
On Wednesday, the 83-year-old Beatle dropped a hint of a tour on social media with a photo of two guitar picks: “Paul McCartney” printed on one, “Got Back In 2025” on the other.
In February, he performed a surprise show for just 500 people at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. He gave only one day’s notice for the gig. Then he played two more nights at the Bowery as tune-ups for singing a three-song Beatles medley from “Abbey Road” to close TV’s marathon “SNL 50: The Anniversary Special” in New York.
Prior to that, McCartney’s 59-concert Got Back Tour stretched from 2022 until December 2024. He typically offered a generous 37 songs, from his Beatles, Wings and solo career. The trek was a mix of stadium and arenas performances.
The two surviving Beatles, bassist McCartney and drummer Ringo Starr, keep touring. Because that is what musicians do.