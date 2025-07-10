Paul McCartney to play U.S. Bank Stadium in October

With his Vikings stadium performance, McCartney will become the first artist to perform in four different Twin Cities stadiums. In 1965, the Beatles encountered screaming teens and tweens at the old Met Stadium in Bloomington. Macca, as his fans call him, gigged at the now-defunct Metrodome in 1993, and he played at Target Field in 2014, making him the first artist to gig in all three Twins ballparks.