Hiking across rural Italy with a Minneapolis nonprofit

Together we ate our creation in the hotel’s breakfast room. Before we departed for a blustery tour of San Leo’s hilltop castle — fought over for centuries for its 360-degree views of the countryside — Antonella addressed us from the doorway of her tiny kitchen. “I am usually in the kitchen and don’t often see people enjoy my cooking, let alone eat with them. This has been a beautiful day for me,” she said in Italian with Alessia translating. Then she turned the corner to wipe away tears.