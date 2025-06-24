At woman’s sentencing, the joyful memories and endless pain for a murdered teenage girl

De’Miaya Broome was born to a family so large her grandma couldn’t even count the grandkids. She was the youngest child in her immediate family but had 61 nieces and nephews. She was a little girl who loved animals and drawing and learned how to make her presence felt.
She was still just a girl —16 years old — when she was among a group of more than a dozen people who were targeted and ran over by Latalia Margalli last September after a fight had broken out in downtown Minneapolis. Broome was killed. Others were injured.
Margalli, 23, was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and several counts of assault.
The absence and memory of De’Miaya’s presence reverberated around the Hennepin County courtroom Tuesday morning. Her father, Juan Broome, recalled how after he would get into an argument with his wife he would sleep on the family couch.
“Since she was 5 years old, she would come with a pillow and a blanket,” Juan said.
His body briefly shuddered in the courtroom. He looked up at Judge Hilary Caligiuri, wiped his eyes and composed himself.
“It has been hard without my daughter,” he said.
De’Miaya’s grandmother, Larenda Faye Faulkner, said in her family they love to death. De’Miaya connected deeply with her. She would ask her grandma to sleep in her bed. “She was the pick of the crowd,” Faulkner said.