‘Frozen’ smashes box office records at CTC

Minnesotans do not want to let “Frozen” go.
The Children’s Theatre Company’s lavish production of the Disney musical about ice princess Elsa and her sister Anna hotted up the box office, which grossed $2.1 million, theater officials announced.
“Frozen,” which closed Sunday, played for two months and a week to 89% of capacity and was seen by some 62,000 patrons. It’s now the biggest spring show in the theater’s history, besting such titles as “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and “Annie.”
Notably, the total number of “Frozen” patrons also surpassed the 59,000 who last year saw “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in the holiday slot that traditionally has been the theater’s best attended show.
“This run of ‘Frozen’ has been phenomenal, record-setting and life-changing for so many young people,” said artistic director Rick Dildine.
Dildine said that Disney sent officials out to see the production, one of the earliest companies to be licensed to stage “Frozen.” And the executives were similarly impressed.
CTC said that 45 percent of the audience of “Frozen” was new to the theater. That helped the theater add an extra week’s worth of performances, its first show to be extended in five years. The production was staged by former “Hamilton” resident director Tiffany Nichole Greene.
Other recent extensions in the Twin Cities include “The Mousetrap” at the Guthrie Theater, Theater Latte Da’s “Fun Home” and Six Points Theater’s “An Act of God.”