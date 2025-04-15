Letting it go: ‘Frozen’ fulfills magical ice princess dreams at the Children’s Theatre Company

Talk about a full circle moment.
When actor Julia Ennen saw the Broadway production of “Frozen” in March 2020 a week before the coronavirus shutdown, she got to go onstage because of friends working at the theater. Looking out into those stage lights launched her into a reverie of joy and wonder.
Ennen has been obsessed with the story since the film came out in 2013, dressing up in “Frozen” costumes and wearing out the soundtrack. But in 2020 she also was at a crossroads about where to pursue her goals.
“I had this feeling in my gut like, wow, this is amazing, but I don’t want to stay in New York much longer,” said Ennen, a Minnesota native who went east to study performance and teaching at New York University. “I wanted to go home to create theater.”
She did. And now Ennen has been tapped as one of the leads in the big production of “Frozen” that opens Saturday at the Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis. She plays princess Anna in a show that knots a bow for her but also for other members of the cast and crew.
“It’s just an absolute dream to be able to do this five years later in my hometown,” Ennen said. “It has all the breathtaking spectacle, the amazing costumes and the Disney magic. But underneath, it’s a very human story.”
Ennen acts opposite Gillian Jackson Han, who plays ice queen Elsa. A New Yorker, Han spent a year in the Broadway tour of “Dear Evan Hansen,” playing anxious high schooler Alana as well the title character’s love interest Zoe.
Both head a high-powered Minnesota-New York cast that includes CTC company members Dean Holt, Autumn Ness and Reed Sigmund and that is guided by a director, Tiffany Nichole Greene, who brings her own wattage to the project.