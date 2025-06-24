Twin Cities

Felon escapes from Hennepin County courtroom after being sentenced to 60 months in prison

Jerel Valdez Martin was being sentenced Tuesday when he broke out of state custody. He is now at large, without shoes or a shirt.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 24, 2025 at 7:44PM
Security camera footage from the Hennepin County Government Center shows Jerel Valdez Martin fleeing from a courtroom after being sentenced to 60 months in prison. (Provided)

Moments after being sentenced to 60 months in prison in Hennepin County District Court, one man decided to make a run for it.

Jerel Valdez Martin, 35, of North St. Paul, is at large after he tussled with a sheriff’s deputy, escaped the courtroom and fled down the stairs and out the doors of the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday morning.

He was moving so quickly, he ran out of his shoes. His shirt was also taken off his body.

Martin now has a warrant out for his arrest. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

He was supposed to be sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday for illegal possession of a firearm, the latest in a long line of criminal activity by Martin dating back to a juvenile conviction of aggravated first-degree robbery in 2005, when he was 15.

Jerel Valdez Martin (Hennepin County Jail)

In this case, he was arrested with a group of people in a car, including an infant, after stealing a 9mm handgun magazine and a box of ammo of the shelf at Fleet Farm in 2024. The car allegedly was filled with drugs, including fentanyl and marijuana — much of it stuffed in the underwear and bra of one of the female passengers.

Martin was found guilty of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition by Judge Paul Scoggin after he requested a court trial instead of a jury trial.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Fourth District Judge Michael Burns had lawyers approach his bench during Martin’s sentencing when a woman in the courtroom handed Martin a cellphone.

A sheriff’s deputy had warned them not do that, and a skirmish ensued. Martin was able to flee.

He had not been in custody ahead of the hearing after posting bail of $75,000. The conditions of his release stipulated that he attend all court appearances, which he had done.

Martin was being prosecuted by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and represented by the Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office, neither had comment on the escape.

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

