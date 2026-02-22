German soccer team cancels Minnesota visit due to ICE crackdown

The pro German soccer team Werder Bremen have canceled a planned spring tour to Minnesota and Detroit, citing the controversial immigration crackdown in Minnesota.
In early January, the Bundesliga club had been coordinating the Midwest trip to play two friendly matches in May. But the club’s managing director, Klaus Filbry, recently told the German publication DeichStube they’d canceled the tour due in part to federal authorities fatally shooting two people in Minneapolis.
“Playing in a city currently experiencing unrest and where people are being shot doesn’t align with our club’s values,” he said.
Filbry also said he was concerned that the Werder Bremen players might have difficulty traveling after U.S. Customs and Border Protection started screening social media profiles for security risks.
“It’s no longer clear which players will be allowed to enter the USA due to the stricter entry requirements,” Filbry told DeichStube.
The team’s spokesperson told Reuters there were “sporting, economic and political reasons” for the cancellation. The team is in danger of being relegated after winning just four of its 22 matches so far this season.
Werder Bremen has a reputation for being one of Germany’s most left-wing clubs, with its leadership pledging its support for diversity and inclusiveness, and a fan base known for proclaiming progressive beliefs on its gameday banners.
Though Minnesota United were not specifically mentioned as opponents, the Loons have hosted several German clubs for friendly matches in recent years. The Loons kicked off their Major League Soccer season in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night.