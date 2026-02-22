Advertisement
Twin Cities

German soccer team cancels Minnesota visit due to ICE crackdown

Bundesliga side Werder Bremen were planning to visit in May, though no matches were scheduled.

By Rachel Hutton

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 22, 2026 at 1:08AM
Allianz Field
Allianz Field, home of the Minnesota United FC, was presumably where Werder Bremen would have played had the club not canceled its Midwest tour. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
The pro German soccer team Werder Bremen have canceled a planned spring tour to Minnesota and Detroit, citing the controversial immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

In early January, the Bundesliga club had been coordinating the Midwest trip to play two friendly matches in May. But the club’s managing director, Klaus Filbry, recently told the German publication DeichStube they’d canceled the tour due in part to federal authorities fatally shooting two people in Minneapolis.

“Playing in a city currently experiencing unrest and where people are being shot doesn’t align with our club’s values,” he said.

Filbry also said he was concerned that the Werder Bremen players might have difficulty traveling after U.S. Customs and Border Protection started screening social media profiles for security risks.

“It’s no longer clear which players will be allowed to enter the USA due to the stricter entry requirements,” Filbry told DeichStube.

The team’s spokesperson told Reuters there were “sporting, economic and political reasons” for the cancellation. The team is in danger of being relegated after winning just four of its 22 matches so far this season.

Werder Bremen's Jovan Miosevic controls the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt in Bremen, Germany, on Jan. 16. (The Associated Press)

Werder Bremen has a reputation for being one of Germany’s most left-wing clubs, with its leadership pledging its support for diversity and inclusiveness, and a fan base known for proclaiming progressive beliefs on its gameday banners.

Though Minnesota United were not specifically mentioned as opponents, the Loons have hosted several German clubs for friendly matches in recent years. The Loons kicked off their Major League Soccer season in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night.

Werder Bremen’s cancellation only adds to the economic toll that Operation Metro Surge has had on the state; Minneapolis city leaders recently estimated that the community had already experienced a $200 million loss.

