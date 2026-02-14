ICE surge leaves Minneapolis with staggering economic, societal impacts, city says

Minneapolis officials say the federal immigration crackdown over the past 11 weeks has caused more than $203 million in damage to the city’s economy.
Mayor Jacob Frey called the figure, contained in a preliminary city report released Friday, Feb. 13, “staggering.”
After ticking off the damage estimates for people left hungry, businesses emptied, hotel rooms cancelled, and revenue lost, Frey said, “It begs the question, was it worth it?”
Border czar Tom Homan announced Thursday, Feb. 12, that Operation Metro Surge would soon end, with most agents leaving this week and next.
They leave behind a stunned city where neighbors organized to oppose the operation and help immigrants and people of color who were targeted, detained and deported by ICE and Border Patrol agents.
Frey called on state and federal officials to help the city recover.
“Minneapolis taxpayers should not be left to foot the bill of this situation that has been created by the federal government,” he said.
Frey said the federal government should step up with financial assistance, as well as the state. Minneapolis is an economic engine for Minnesota, he noted, sending $3 to state coffers for every $1 it receives.