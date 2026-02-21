Advertisement
Twin Cities

Alex Pretti memorial rally and march will begin at south Minneapolis park

Saturday gathering comes nearly a month after nurse was fatally shot by federal agents

By Erin Adler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 21, 2026 at 4:30PM
A picture of Alex Pretti is placed on his memorial on Feb. 6, 2026, at the south Minneapolis site where he was killed by federal agents on Jan. 24, 2026. (Anthony Souffle)
Alex Pretti will be honored at a Whittier Park march and rally Feb. 21, nearly one month after he was killed by federal agents in the neighborhood.

In the weeks before Pretti, a nurse, was fatally shot, there were two shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis. Renee Good was shot and killed on Portland Avenue Jan. 7, and Julio Sosa-Celis was shot and injured in north Minneapolis on Jan. 14.

The event’s organizers — the People’s Action Coalition Against Trump — note that Victor Manuel Diaz, a Nicaraguan immigrant living in Minneapolis, died while being held in a federal detention center in Texas on Jan. 14. The rally honoring Pretti will begin at 11 a.m.

Though border czar Tom Homan said on Feb. 12 that Operation Metro Surge would soon end, the anti-Trump group says they still have a list of demands,, including the immediate withdrawal of all ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, the full and unconditional legalization of all immigrants in the U.S. and no local police cooperation with ICE. They also want Congress to halt all future ICE funding.

They especially worry about expanded agreements that allow some local and state law enforcement officers to act as ICE agents.

Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents during an immigration enforcement action along Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis on Jan. 24. He had been recording officers detaining a man. Bystanders recorded the killing on video..

Erin Adler

Reporter

Erin Adler is a news reporter covering higher education in Minnesota. She previously covered south metro suburban news, K-12 education and Carver County for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

March and rally set to honor Alex Pretti in south Minneapolis on Saturday

