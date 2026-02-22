ICE detained a Minnesota teen, labeled him an ‘unaccompanied minor,’ and lost him

Sixteen-year-old Sebastian, an asylum-seeker from Ecuador, was driving alone in north Minneapolis when immigration agents apprehended him in early January. Moments before his phone was confiscated, the teenager called his father and told him what was happening.
He is one of many children who have been swept up under Operation Metro Surge. But instead of taking Sebastian to the Whipple Federal Building and sending him to another detention center, the feds sent him to a Christian youth shelter in Michigan.
The government then lost track of his whereabouts for the better part of a week, during which his family searched frantically for their son.
Sebastian’s journey is one of the strangest wrongful-detainment petitions to emerge from the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota. It’s also illustrative of the administration’s new approach to the “unaccompanied minor” system.
Long a designation for youth apprehended while crossing the border alone, the unaccompanied minor system now applies to immigrants detained in interior operations like Metro Surge. The children are sometimes kept from their parents and placed in a vast, increasingly impenetrable network of shelters holding immigrant kids in government custody.
Agents first took Sebastian to Bloomington, where they moved him from one holding area to another before taking him to a local hotel for the night, he told the Minnesota Star Tribune. Four Spanish-speaking agents guarded him but wouldn’t answer his questions.
“I just was thinking, I don’t want them to take me,” he said through a translator. “I asked an agent if they were going to deport me. He said they can’t deport me, but they were going to transport me to a different location.”
In court filings, the teen is known only as “M.S.V.I.” The Minnesota Star Tribune met with him and his father, Manuel, and verified their backgrounds. We’re using their middle names because the family is fearful there could be political retribution for speaking about Sebastian’s detention.