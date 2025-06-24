Bob Dylan has another book coming this fall — an art book

Ever-prolific Bob Dylan has another book coming out this fall. No, it’s not the overdue memoir “Chronicles: Volume 2.” It’s “Point Blank (Quick Studies),” an oversized art book of his recent drawings.
Simon & Schuster has announced the Nov. 15 publication of the book featuring about 100 black-and-white drawings from 2021-22, with words from Jackie Hamilton, Lucy Sante and Eddie Gorodetsky, who worked with Dylan on “Theme Time Radio Hour” and his most recent book, 2022’s “The Philosophy of Modern Song.”
Subjects of the drawings include “roller-skating lovers, a suit of armor, a suspension bridge, a karaoke singer, a roll of Scotch tape, a Parisian canal, a man with a crooked smile.”
A current exhibit of Dylan’s drawings, also titled “Point Blank,” is on display at the Halcyon Gallery in London until July 6, and it features some of the pieces in the upcoming book.
A painter and sculptor for decades, the Minnesota icon began exhibiting his art in public in 2007. He has had exhibits at galleries and museums in Copenhagen, Shanghai, Milan, Miami and elsewhere, and he has published multiple books of his artwork.
Although a publication date of a much-anticipated second volume of his memoir hasn’t been announced, Simon & Schuster will offer a new audiobook of 2004’s “Chronicles: Volume 1,” narrated by Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn. Twice as long as the original abridged audiobook, the newly recorded 10-hour version will be available in November.
Dylan, 84, is on tour with Willie Nelson and the Outlaw Music Festival.